salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 121.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.3% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,614,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,249,448,000 after purchasing an additional 101,177 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.59. The stock had a trading volume of 137,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,396. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $198.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.88.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,034 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

