Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) & First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Head-To-Head Analysis

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Sandstorm Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $363.94 million 10.29 -$40.47 million $0.04 420.50 Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 15.79 $16.40 million $0.09 80.56

Sandstorm Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Majestic Silver. Sandstorm Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Majestic Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -14.98% 1.96% 1.26% Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Majestic Silver and Sandstorm Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 5 1 0 2.17 Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67

First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus target price of $10.56, indicating a potential downside of 37.17%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $13.32, indicating a potential upside of 83.93%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats First Majestic Silver on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. It also holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,943 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

