Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.00.

Shares of SARTF opened at $426.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.08. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $214.10 and a 1 year high of $550.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

