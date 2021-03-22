Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 238.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SVRA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61.

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,522.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 68,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $169,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Savara by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 698.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 125,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.