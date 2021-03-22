Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Reduced by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $96.35. 2,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,266. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $97.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.