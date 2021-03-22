Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $96.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.22. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

