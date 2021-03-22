Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 52,982 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $38,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 258,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $51,535,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,390 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

SE stock opened at $214.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. SEA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

