Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

NASDAQ STX opened at $74.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

