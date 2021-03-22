Second Curve Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Second Curve Capital LLC cut its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. OceanFirst Financial makes up about 4.2% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,764,000 after buying an additional 501,517 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 1,238,993 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

