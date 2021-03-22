Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.83. 4,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,749. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $77.84. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.