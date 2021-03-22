Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 117.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGI opened at $73.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

