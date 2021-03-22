SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLQT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,655,580.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $13,593,139.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,009,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,508,913 shares of company stock worth $40,838,543. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SelectQuote by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $1,098,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLQT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. 1,015,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,510. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of -179.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

