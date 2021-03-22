SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLQT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at $40,655,580.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,817,320.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,508,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,838,543. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SLQT stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of -179.75.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

