Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Sempra Energy has raised its dividend payment by 27.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $128.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.