SG Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of NMI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 10.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of NMI by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.50. 14,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $802,885.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at $13,956,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,395 shares of company stock worth $2,415,014. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

