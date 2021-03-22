SG Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Laureate Education makes up about 1.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Laureate Education worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Laureate Education by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Laureate Education by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Laureate Education by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of LAUR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,619. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.