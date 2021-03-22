SG Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 498.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,432 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of RCII stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.44. 1,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $891,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

