SG Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,596 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries comprises approximately 4.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $17,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cavco Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.08. 386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,292. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

CVCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.