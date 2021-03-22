SG Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,930 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $70,075,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $56,060,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $47,130,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $44,007,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZR. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.99. 61,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $106.20.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

