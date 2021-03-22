Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target raised by Truist from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK opened at $122.43 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average of $89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.73, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,265 shares of company stock worth $42,582,014. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.