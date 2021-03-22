Shapiro Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.12. The stock had a trading volume of 37,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,996. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $91.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,247,036 shares of company stock worth $95,842,576. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

