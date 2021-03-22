Shapiro Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of BWX Technologies worth $39,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $59,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,073.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $211,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.