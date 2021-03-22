Shapiro Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,398,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,086,569 shares during the period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions accounts for 2.9% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 5.95% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $135,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

MDRX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.26. 91,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,415. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $17.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

