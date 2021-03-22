Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMED. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.73 million and a PE ratio of 194.46. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 16.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 23.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 138,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

