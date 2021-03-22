Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 165,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $92,113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 788,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 438,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

