Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,825 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMST. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

NYSEARCA JMST remained flat at $$51.01 during trading hours on Monday. 5,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,709. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

