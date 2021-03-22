Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.85.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $10.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $455.04. 25,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $474.19 and its 200-day moving average is $468.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

