Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.7% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 23.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 80.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 307,267 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 192,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 52.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,490. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The company has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

