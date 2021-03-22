Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 148,932 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 69,719 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 193,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 96,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,781. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

