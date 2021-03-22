Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,434,582.46. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,180.

TSE SIA opened at C$14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$943.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.87. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$14.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -256.44%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

