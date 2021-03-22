Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.90.

SIEN opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $415.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sientra by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sientra by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sientra by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sientra by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

