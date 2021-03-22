Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $280.00 at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.88.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $238.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,932,000 after purchasing an additional 141,696 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 115,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,538 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

