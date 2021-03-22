Silver Rock Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000.

Shares of MRACU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 108,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,206. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

