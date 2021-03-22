Silver Rock Financial LP Makes New $11.91 Million Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,222,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,000. Lumen Technologies makes up 4.0% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Silver Rock Financial LP owned approximately 0.11% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,620,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.33. 276,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,614,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

