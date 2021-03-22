Silver Rock Financial LP Sells 122,803 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Silver Rock Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,803 shares during the quarter. CF Industries comprises 4.9% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after acquiring an additional 517,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 119.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 38.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 802,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.06. 25,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,582. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

