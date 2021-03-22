Sirios Capital Management L P Acquires 40,219 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Sirios Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,219 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,149 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,003,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 436,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 612,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,405,000 after acquiring an additional 396,087 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of BERY traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.43. 16,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

