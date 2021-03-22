Sirios Capital Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,571 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 3.0% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P owned about 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $38,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.48. 119,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,249,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

