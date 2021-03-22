Sirios Capital Management L P Buys New Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.09. 67,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,771. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

