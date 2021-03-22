Sirios Capital Management L P Purchases Shares of 424,168 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 424,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,295,000. Allison Transmission makes up about 1.4% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 209,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 105,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALSN traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.