Sirios Capital Management L P Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,000. Sirios Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Darling Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,555,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 393,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $1.76 on Monday, reaching $70.11. 25,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,186. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.