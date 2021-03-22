Sirios Capital Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,893 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after buying an additional 69,027 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,250,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 130,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of SNV stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.