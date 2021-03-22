Sirios Capital Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Sirios Capital Management L P decreased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,269 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.33% of Valvoline worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,574. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

