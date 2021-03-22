SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $304,710.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $304,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $410,190.00.

SiTime stock opened at $102.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.53. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.13 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.