Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $225.00 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

