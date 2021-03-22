Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires Shares of 13,229 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.0% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

NYSE EMR opened at $88.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

