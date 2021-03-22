Sittner & Nelson LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Mercury General by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCY opened at $60.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $65.98.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $957.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.27 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 97.31%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

