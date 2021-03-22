Sittner & Nelson LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 86,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $147.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.53 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.26.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

