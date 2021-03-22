Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases Shares of 21,984 nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $261,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $2,459,250. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LASR stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. Equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

