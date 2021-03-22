Sittner & Nelson LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. The Timken accounts for 1.5% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $14,025,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $1,524,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Timken by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $15,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 in the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $87.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

