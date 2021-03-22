Sittner & Nelson LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $162.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $142.28 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

